Massachusetts Attorney General Joins Suit Against Federal Layoffs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Massachusetts and 19 other states are suing multiple federal agencies in a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s administration has illegally fired thousands of federal probationary workers.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is leading the coalition of attorneys general in the federal lawsuit that was filed Thursday.

The lawsuit says the mass firings will cause irreparable burdens and expenses on the states, because they will have to support recently unemployed workers and adjudicate claims of unemployment assistance.

The lawsuit also says the layoffs will hurt state finances due to lost tax revenue and additional services for the suddenly unemployed.

