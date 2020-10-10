You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Casinos Cleared to Offer Roulette Games

October 10, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Two Massachusetts casinos have been cleared by state gambling regulators to start offering roulette games again.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously said Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield can offer roulette with modifications, including a limit of three players per table divided by plexiglass shields.

The state’s three casinos were closed for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were allowed to reopen in July at limited capacity. Slots, blackjack and smaller poker games are now allowed, but capacity remains limited.

From the Associated Press

