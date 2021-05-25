You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Expands Homebound Vaccination Program

Massachusetts Expands Homebound Vaccination Program

May 25, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has started bringing more coronavirus vaccines to people in their homes, rather than making them travel to a vaccination site.

The expansion of the state’s homebound vaccination drive Monday was announced last week. State health officials say the expansion will support continued vaccination of hard-to-reach populations.

The program is primarily using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the two-shot Pfizer vaccine available to people ages 12 to 17.

According to the state Department of Public Health, more than 3.4 million Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 