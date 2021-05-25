Massachusetts Expands Homebound Vaccination Program

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has started bringing more coronavirus vaccines to people in their homes, rather than making them travel to a vaccination site.

The expansion of the state’s homebound vaccination drive Monday was announced last week. State health officials say the expansion will support continued vaccination of hard-to-reach populations.

The program is primarily using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the two-shot Pfizer vaccine available to people ages 12 to 17.

According to the state Department of Public Health, more than 3.4 million Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

From The Associated Press