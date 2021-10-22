You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Hospital Workers Lose Bid on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts Hospital Workers Lose Bid on Vaccine Mandate

October 22, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – A federal judge has denied a request by several employees at the largest hospital system in Massachusetts for an injunction to block the company from placing them on unpaid leave for violating the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

But the judge on Wednesday did not rule on the issue of whether the workers at Mass General Brigham were the victims of discrimination for being denied medical or religious vaccination exemptions.

Employees had until Wednesday to show they had received at least one shot or be placed on unpaid leave. Those who have not received their first shot by November 5 face termination.

Eight employees filed the federal lawsuit on Sunday.

From The Associated Press

