Massachusetts Orders 26 Million Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests

January 11, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts can expect to receive 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests over the next three months.

Baker says the state has placed an order with iHealth to supply Massachusetts with the tests. The agreement allows for shipments to arrive on a rolling basis although the exact timing and amount of each shipment could vary depending on changes in international shipping and production.

Baker also announced Tuesday that he has activated another 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to support the state’s health care system during the ongoing COVID-19 surge brought on by the omicron variant.

From The Associated Press

