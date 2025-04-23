Massachusetts RMV Accepting Walk-Ins For REAL ID

YARMOUTH– The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents about the May 7th REAL ID deadline.

Beginning on that date, anyone traveling by airplane domestically or entering certain federal facilities will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-complaint driver’s license or ID, or alternately a valid passport.

Walk-in appointments will be accepted at all RMV locations for REAL ID transactions.

“As we get closer to May 7th, we are very pleased to see more and more residents coming in for a REAL ID-compliant credential. For those who haven’t, there is no need to panic. Up to and beyond May 7th, the Registry will continue to process REAL ID transactions,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

To learn more, visit Mass.gov/REALID.

The only RMV center on the Cape, located in South Yarmouth, recently underwent a renovation.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter