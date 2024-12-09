Newly Renovated RMV Service Center Opens in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts RMV opened a new, fully accessible service center in South Yarmouth Monday.

The 9,050-square-foot facility, located near the previous temporary location, features expanded areas for customer service, permit testing, and public waiting, along with a dedicated business-to-business entrance.

“Our new, conveniently located service center in South Yarmouth includes an improved design for a customer-centered experience, enhanced accessibility for safety, and green features that benefit the environment,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We appreciate everyone’s hard work and dedication for the creation of this pristine facility.”

Upgrades include improved safety systems, real-time air quality monitoring, an employee wellness room, and modernized infrastructure such as new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and fire safety systems.

The temporary service center in South Yarmouth, which is located at the same plaza, has been permanently closed.

Since 2015, new or renovated service centers have opened in Brockton, Danvers, Haverhill, Lawrence, Leominster, New Bedford, Plymouth, Springfield, and Worcester.