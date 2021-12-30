You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts to Distribute 200K Testing Kits to Schools

Massachusetts to Distribute 200K Testing Kits to Schools

December 30, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has purchased 200,000 at-home testing kits that will be distributed to school districts throughout the state so teachers and staff can test for COVID-19 before they return to work after the holiday break.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Wednesday that every district will receive enough tests to ensure that two can be distributed to each staff member. One should be taken no more than 24 hours before they return to work, with the second kept to be used at the staffer’s discretion.

Tests are not required to return to school.

From The Associated Press

