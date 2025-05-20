You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT informing property owners around Cape Cod Canal bridges of acquisitions, need for temporary access

MassDOT informing property owners around Cape Cod Canal bridges of acquisitions, need for temporary access

May 20, 2025

Concept drawing of the Sagamore Bridge replacement from MassDOT

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has had direct communication with 15 property owners regarding permanent land acquisitions for the Sagamore Bridge project.

While acknowledging that those properties cannot be exactly replicated, MassDOT says it is following the law regarding offering the 15 owners compensation and mitigation for the land purchases.

Meanwhile, the state is mailing letters to 1,000 property owners who may have their land temporarily accessed during the project to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

Some may not end up being impacted; those who do will experience only minor disturbances, such as a survey stake placed in their yard, trees trimmed, or vegetation cleared.

If needed, MassDOT says it will repair or compensate for any damage that might occur.

A spokesperson for MassDOT said they understand the challenge that land acquisitions and the temporary accessing of property poses for homeowners, and they “are going to work with owners every step of the way and support them through this process.”

Attached is a PDF of a sample letter provided by MassDOT: CAPE BRIDGES LETTER TO ONE THOUSAND PROPERTY OWNERS

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


