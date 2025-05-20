MassDOT informing property owners around Cape Cod Canal bridges of acquisitions, need for temporary access

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has had direct communication with 15 property owners regarding permanent land acquisitions for the Sagamore Bridge project.

While acknowledging that those properties cannot be exactly replicated, MassDOT says it is following the law regarding offering the 15 owners compensation and mitigation for the land purchases.

Meanwhile, the state is mailing letters to 1,000 property owners who may have their land temporarily accessed during the project to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

Some may not end up being impacted; those who do will experience only minor disturbances, such as a survey stake placed in their yard, trees trimmed, or vegetation cleared.

If needed, MassDOT says it will repair or compensate for any damage that might occur.

A spokesperson for MassDOT said they understand the challenge that land acquisitions and the temporary accessing of property poses for homeowners, and they “are going to work with owners every step of the way and support them through this process.”

Attached is a PDF of a sample letter provided by MassDOT: CAPE BRIDGES LETTER TO ONE THOUSAND PROPERTY OWNERS