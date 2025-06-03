MassHire to hold several hiring events in June

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – MASSHire Cape and Islands has announced its in-person hiring events for June, beginning with a job fair for YMCA Cape Cod at the MassHire Career Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Open positions include camp counselors, family services, and lifeguard.

Hiring events will follow for the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod on Tuesday, June 10, for Stewart Painting on Thursday, June 12, for Cape Cod Healthcare on Wednesday, June 25, and for Cape Abilities on Monday, June 30.

Opportunities range from relationship bankers and urgent care receptionists to apprentice painters and van drivers, offering employment to a range of passions and skillsets.

Resume building and job coaching workshops are also scheduled throughout the month, with numerous offerings each week in technical and personal approaches to job acquisition.

One such event will be held on Monday, June 16 from 8:30 to 10:30 am, with free coffee and muffins and a chance to meet employment experts.

All events are held at the Career Center at 372 North Street in Hyannis unless otherwise specified and can be found on the MassHire website.