Mayflower Sails 2020 Postponed, New Date to be Chosen

March 18, 2020

PLYMOUTH – In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Charlie Baker regarding social distancing due to the coronavirus, planners for Mayflower Sails 2020 have postponed the event to a later date, which has yet to be determined.

The celebration of the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the “Mayflower” across the Atlantic Ocean was originally set for May 14 through 19 in the Charlestown Navy Yard, with an arrival of “Mayflower II” in Plymouth Harbor scheduled for May 21.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety, planners said, as the proper plan of action is determined.

Event planners will provide updates over time. In the meantime, those with reserved free tickets to the event are advised to hold onto them.

Updates will be provided through email and also on the event’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

