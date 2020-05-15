Mid-Cape Home Centers Donates Over $12,000 to Local Food Banks

DENNIS – Mid-Cape Home Centers has raised over $12,000 to be distributed between the Family Pantry of Cape Cod and Support the Soupman in Bridgewater.

The money will provide nearly 30,000 meals to those in need on Cape Cod, and will help fund initiatives such as brown bag lunches and more portable showers across southeastern Massachusetts.

When Mid-Cape was first deemed an essential business by Governor Charlie Baker, they closed their doors to the public and began operating on a call-in, curbside pick-up, and delivery only business model to ensure the safety of their staff members and customers.

Mid-Cape leadership recognized the challenge this brought to the organization and implemented a daily bonus opportunity for their staff members reporting on-site to work.

The organization also recognized the strain the pandemic has brought upon the local community and while hosting appreciation showcases at both Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals, they knew they wanted to do more.

“With so many of our team members sharing how appreciative they were that Mid-Cape was deemed an essential business and that they were still able to work, it got me thinking, how great would it be if we all got together to help all of those in our community that weren’t so lucky,” said Mid-Cape President Jack Stevenson.

Each Mid-Cape team member was given the opportunity to donate a percentage directly from their bonus or paychecks to a local food bank of their choice.

The organization was also able to team up with SBC Cedar Shingles, who matched $2,000 of the employee donations.

Mid-Cape Home Centers is continuing to raise money for both food banks.

For more information on donating, click here.