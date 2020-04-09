Monomoy Adding “Sharks on Wheels” to Meal Program

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District will be adding a “Sharks on Wheels” program to their free Grab and Go meal service starting on April 27.

The program will deliver food to families who are unable to travel to one of the established Grab and Go sites at Monomoy Regional Middle School and Monomoy Regional High School.

Both of those sites will remain open to those who are able to pick up free breakfast and lunch meals. Those sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

In order to arrange for meal deliveries, families must complete an online signup forum on the district’s website, which can be found by clicking here. More information on the program can also be found on the district’s website.