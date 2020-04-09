You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Adding “Sharks on Wheels” to Meal Program

Monomoy Adding “Sharks on Wheels” to Meal Program

April 9, 2020

Courtesy: Monomoy Regional School District

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District will be adding a “Sharks on Wheels” program to their free Grab and Go meal service starting on April 27.

The program will deliver food to families who are unable to travel to one of the established Grab and Go sites at Monomoy Regional Middle School and Monomoy Regional High School.

Both of those sites will remain open to those who are able to pick up free breakfast and lunch meals. Those sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

In order to arrange for meal deliveries, families must complete an online signup forum on the district’s website, which can be found by clicking here. More information on the program can also be found on the district’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 