Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open

CHATHAM – Applications for the Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program have opened again.

College students residing in Chatham or Harwich, along with recent grads of Monomoy Regional High School, are eligible to apply for scholarships to accredited schools or colleges.

Recipients must be entering their second, third, or fourth year of higher education.

The deadline to apply is October 15. Awards will be given out in early December and applied to the second semester of tuition.

For more information, visit Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ website by clicking here.