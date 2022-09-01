You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open

Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open

September 1, 2022

CHATHAM – Applications for the Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program have opened again.

College students residing in Chatham or Harwich, along with recent grads of Monomoy Regional High School, are eligible to apply for scholarships to accredited schools or colleges.

Recipients must be entering their second, third, or fourth year of higher education.

The deadline to apply is October 15. Awards will be given out in early December and applied to the second semester of tuition.

For more information, visit Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


