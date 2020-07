CHATHAM – A total of $115,000 in college scholarship funding has been awarded to 70 senior students by Monomoy Dollars for Scholars.

Recipients were either graduates of Monomoy Regional High School or residents of Chatham and Harwich.

Monomoy Dollars for Scholars looks to aid continued educational endeavors for students of the area. For more information on the organization, including how to contribute, visit their website by clicking here.