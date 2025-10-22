You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy High athletics program recognized by Boston Globe

Monomoy High athletics program recognized by Boston Globe

October 22, 2025

HARWICH- Monomoy Regional High School athletics program has been recognized by The Boston Globe’s Scholastic Awards.

The awards honor the schools with the best performance in the previous academic year, based on their regular-season win percentage

It’s been recognized in the top 3 in its division, with the 3rd best winning percentage in the state in Ames Division 4, with 63.24 percent. Divisions are based on enrollment size. 

MRHS athletics teams had a fall record of 64-34-5, and winter record of 36-41-1, a spring record of 100-40-0,and an overall record of 200-115-6.

Norwell is No. 1 and Lynnfield is No. 2. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 