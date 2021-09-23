Monomoy Schools Seeking New Equity Task Force Members

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Equity Task Force is welcoming new members for the 2021-2022 school year.

Every quarter, the task force meets to address ways to ensure that all Monomoy Regional School District students and families are represented and that equity is maintained across the school system.

Members review issues such as curriculum, staff diversity, and the voice of students.

A steering committee will be added to the task force this year, which will aim to coordinate subcommittee actions with the goal of the greater task force.

