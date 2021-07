BOSTON (AP) — Cambridge and Nantucket are joining Provincetown as the latest Massachusetts communities to recommend donning face masks indoors again as new outbreaks of COVID-19 are emerging in the Bay State.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey also said Thursday that the city’s public school students will be required to wear face masks when classes start in September.

Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, said Thursday he doesn’t plan to reimpose statewide restrictions.

The Associated Press