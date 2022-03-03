Most of the World Lines Up Against Moscow, Attacks Intensify

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) – Most of the world has lined up against Moscow in the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renew their attacks on the country’s second-biggest city and lay siege to its strategic ports.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine insisted Russia’s losses were far higher but did not immediately disclose its own casualties.

By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova, Associated Press