Motta Field construction begins Tuesday to include new amenities for the whole community

May 23, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Construction on the Motta Field redevelopment project begins Tuesday, May 27.

Fencing will be installed around the site and the field and will be off-limits. Work will generally take place Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with anticipated project completion by Memorial Day of next year. 

The Town says it will become a space for community members of all ages to enjoy. 

A groundbreaking was held in Provincetown on Friday, May 16 to celebrate the Motta Field redevelopment project and the grand opening of the new Cannery Wharf Park.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll made remarks at both events. The state contributed $1 million to the Motta Field redesign.

More on the project can be found here on the Town of Provincetown’s official webpage for the redevelopment project. 

