You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket approves short term rentals without restrictions

Nantucket approves short term rentals without restrictions

November 5, 2025

NANTUCKET – Nantucket voters have legalized short-term rentals without restrictions as the island community balances tourism and local housing options.

Over 70 percent of voters approved the citizen petition allowing short-term rentals as a primary use in residentially zoned neighborhoods with no restrictions. General bylaw could still add regulations. 

It’s been years of debate as the community balances its tourist-driven economy and year-round housing for integral workers.

The citizen petition asserted that renting private dwellings is a historic pattern for islanders and is part of the community’s identity. 

The full petition can be found here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 