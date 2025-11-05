Nantucket approves short term rentals without restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – Nantucket voters have legalized short-term rentals without restrictions as the island community balances tourism and local housing options.

Over 70 percent of voters approved the citizen petition allowing short-term rentals as a primary use in residentially zoned neighborhoods with no restrictions. General bylaw could still add regulations.

It’s been years of debate as the community balances its tourist-driven economy and year-round housing for integral workers.

The citizen petition asserted that renting private dwellings is a historic pattern for islanders and is part of the community’s identity.

The full petition can be found here.