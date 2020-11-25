Nantucket Cottage Hospital Expands Virus Testing for Thanksgiving Week

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has expanded asymptomatic coronavirus testing hours for the week of Thanksgiving.

As there is a large increase in demand for testing due to the holiday, the hospital is advising residents that asymptomatic testing will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

It will also be offered on that Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as well as that Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. No testing will be offered on Thanksgiving Day.

No appointments are necessary for testing, but NCH will close the line when the volume reaches a point where staff members can test all those who have been waiting while also being able to close at the scheduled time.