Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Telemedicine Visits

NANTUCKET – Doctors and medical providers at Nantucket Cottage Hospital are leveraging technology to see patients by conducting telemedicine visits through video, phone, and the “Patient Gateway” app.

This service is based on the needs of a patient during their visit and the technology resources available.

Telemedicine visits are available with NCH providers across many departments, including primary care for new and established patients seeking annual wellness checks or sick visits, specialty physician visits, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nutrition consults, and same-day next-day appointments for urgent health issues.

For patients who are unable to utilize the technology for any reason, the hospital is safe to visit for care, and hospital officials have taken all appropriate precautions to protect patients and staff within the building.

The services currently available through the Nantucket Cottage Medical Group providers include family and internal medicine, obstetrics, orthopedics, specialty care, and general surgery.

Providers are continuing to see patients for urgent health issues through same-day next-day appointments both in person and through virtual visits.

The hospital’s laboratory and imaging departments are open for diagnostic testing, while the Infusion Center and dialysis have been caring for the most vulnerable patients throughout the crisis.

For more information on Nantucket Cottage Hospital, click here.