Nantucket Cottage Hospital Changing COVID Testing Procedures

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital will begin COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people on an appointment only basis on Wednesday.

Officials recommend scheduling appointments 2 days in advance or more, with the earliest available scheduling date being 6 days before being tested.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, and up to 75 slots are available per day.

In accordance with state vaccine rollout procedures, Nantucket is now also in Phase 3 of the vaccination process.

Any individual over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive their vaccine.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital is operating the vaccination clinic at the VFW Post 22 New South Road, which is offering the vaccine by appointment.

Those aged 16 and 17 must provide a parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

For more information visit the website of Nantucket Cottage Hospital here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter