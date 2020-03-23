Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offers Emotional Health Tips For Virus Coping

NANTUCKET – As the response to the coronavirus continues, Nantucket Cottage Hospital is stressing the importance of maintaining emotional and mental health.

With the uncertainty of the times, Social Services Manager Sarah Munsen noticed a steady growth of stress from the public. What started out as an internal email for hospital employees turned into an article that can be utilized by anyone during the pandemic.

Munsen said that sharing tips to sustain emotional health is, in a way, similar to sharing tips regarding social distancing and good hygiene during the pandemic.

“If we can help you find health and emotional stability, we can help the people around you find the same,” she said.

Steps that Munsen suggests include showing mutual understanding and respect for each other’s stress and coping mechanisms, separating preparedness from panic, and managing overall media consumption.

She also talked about utilizing technology to keep in touch with loved ones during periods of isolation.

“We really want to encourage people to find ways of building social connection,” she said, “even if they’re physically separated.”

Munsen said that the reception to the suggestions has been positive, and that the hospital will continue to provide helpful tips as the situation continues.

To read the article, click here.