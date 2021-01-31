Nantucket Cottage Hospital Provides Vaccination Phase 2 Updates

NANTUCKET- As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues, Nantucket Cottage Hospital has released further information on Phase 2.

Phase 2 of the vaccination process officially begins on February 1.

Those who are 75 years of age or older are the first eligible to receive the vaccination in Phase 2.

Anyone age 75+ in Nantucket who has not yet registered can register on the town’s website.

Later on in Phase 2, individuals over the age of 65, those with two or more comorbidities, educators, and others will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The VFW will vaccinate those registered through Mass General Brigham.

More information can be found on the Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter