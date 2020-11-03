You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Revises Times for Virus Tests, Flu Shots

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Revises Times for Virus Tests, Flu Shots

November 3, 2020

NANTUCKET – Coronavirus testing and drive-through flu shot times at Nantucket Cottage Hospital have been altered.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing through the Stop the Spread program will take place from 7 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

Those with symptoms of the novel coronavirus, along with close contacts and pre-procedural patients, can be tested from 7 a.m. to noon as well as from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Virus testing for all individuals will be done from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends.

Drive-through flu shots will be administered from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday; the site will not administer shots on Sundays.

For more details, visit the hospital’s website by clicking here.

