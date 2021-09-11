You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Officials Outline Who Should Get Third Vaccine Dose

Nantucket Officials Outline Who Should Get Third Vaccine Dose

September 11, 2021

Nantucket Human Service Director Jerico Mele

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Human  Service Director Jerico Mele recently outlined the difference between booster shots and third doses of the COVID vaccine. 

He says that only those with a compromised immune system should seek a third vaccination, while booster shots—a smaller dose of the vaccine—will be recommended for all other individuals nine months after their second shot.

“Third dose is only for those with certain medical conditions and it’s a very specific set of conditions that we’re authorized to administer the vaccine to right now,” said Mele. 

“Booster is for people with no conditions nine months after their second dose. It’s designed to prevent people from contracting the disease in the first place or getting symptoms at all.”

Mele said that the second dose of the vaccine still provides strong protection against severe symptoms of COVID like hospitalization or death.

Nantucket is currently administering third doses to the immunocompromised. 

Those in that category can register for a shot on the town’s website by clicking here.

