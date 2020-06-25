National Seashore Officials Outline Safety Measures for Summer

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is looking to promote safety and awareness this summer as visitors flock to local beaches.

The summer season for the Seashore begins Thursday, July 2.

Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said this is the first time that the National Seashore has been operating during a global pandemic.

While he believes it is vital for the places to be open for the public’s enjoyment, he is calling upon visitors to follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

“We know we get about 4 million visitors here a year,” Carlstrom said, “so in the face of a pandemic, how can we help our visitors to recreate as safely as possible?”

Visitors are instructed to place beach blankets 12 feet or more apart from other blanket groups, and to maintain other social distancing guidelines while wearing face coverings.

Staffing reductions are being implemented at beaches across the Cape this year, according to Carlstrom, including lifeguards.

Herring Cove and Head of the Meadow beaches will not be staffed with lifeguards at all this summer, while other beaches along the National Seashore will be staffed throughout the season up until Labor Day.

People entering coastal waters are reminded to be aware of the presence of sharks and seals around the Cape.

“We absolutely cannot be complacent with our messaging for public safety when it comes to the ocean safety and sharks in the water,” Chief Ranger Leslie Reynolds said.

Swimmers, those on kayaks and paddleboards, and others venturing out into waters are advised to never go out alone, and to avoid water with low visibility levels or areas with other fish.

Shark sightings should be closely monitored all summer long and the Sharktivity app has been cited as a useful resource to do so.

For more summer safety tips and details, visit the Cape Cod National Seashore’s website by clicking here.