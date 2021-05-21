National Seashore Readies for Summer, Nauset Light Parking Issues Anticipated

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore will launch several summer operations and programs to kick off the season by the end of May.

Fee collection will begin at some beaches and the return of the weekend tram service between Little Creek and Coast Guard Beach in Eastham are among some of the services being prepared for summer.

“Summer 2021 will be transitional for the seashore,” said Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

“We will have fewer restrictions than in 2020, and we are moving toward pre-pandemic experiences. Protocols are changing fast at all levels and we recognize that national park visitors come from all over the country and the world, and we remain focused on keeping our staff, volunteers and the public safe through wearing masks when appropriate, maintaining social distance and observing capacity limits.”

Beginning May 29, fees will be collected on Saturdays, Sundays and on Memorial Day at Little Creek/Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, and Race Point and Herring Cove beaches in Provincetown, according to Seashore officials.

On June 17, fees will be collected daily and tram service will expand to daily. National Seashore beaches will also start daily lifeguard service.

Visitors can expect daily fees of $25 for vehicles, $20 for motorcycles and $15 pedestrian fees for the beaches. Seasonal passes will be available for $60.

The National Seashore warned that construction delays mean that parking will be critically reduced this summer at Nauset Light Beach.

Only portable toilets will be available at the beach until the construction is completed this summer.