Nauset Disposal Provides Update Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

ORLEANS-Nauset Disposal has provided an update regarding their services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff members from the waste disposal company are complying with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding hygiene. Staff members will be instructed to work remotely if they are feeling sick, as well.

Nauset Disposal is asking all customers to bag all household trash going forward, in an attempt to limit any exposure to the virus and to protect truck drivers and other employees. Trash that is not bagged will not be removed. Items in single stream recycling bins should continue to not be bagged.

Customers should not visit the Nauset Disposal office in person, and should rather reach the company through email or a phone call.

Trucks and equipment will also be disinfected every day after they are used.

For more information, visit Nauset Disposal’s website by clicking here.