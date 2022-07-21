You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nearly 200 Former Cape League Players Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

July 21, 2022

HYANNIS – The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up on Tuesday, as a total of 197 former Cape Cod Baseball League players were selected.

Of the 616 total players picked by big league teams this week, 32% of them had played on the Cape at one point.

Notable Cape League alumni in the 2022 draft class were two of the top ten selections, along with eight additional picks in the first round.

Shortstop Brooks Lee, who played for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2021, was chosen eighth overall by the Minnesota Twins.

Right after that, the Kansas City Royals took outfielder Gavin Cross. Cross played for last year’s Cape League champion, the Brewster Whitecaps.

For the first time since 2017, the first overall selection in the MLB Draft was not a Cape League alum; however, first overall pick Jackson Holliday is the grandson of current Chatham Anglers manager Tom Holliday.

The New York Yankees selected 11 former Cape Leaguers this year, the most by any team across MLB.

