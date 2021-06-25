New Addiction Treatment to be Offered on Cape Cod

HARWICH – Outer Cape Health Services will be offering a new Structured Outpatient Addiction Program for those needing support for addiction recovery.

This program offered by OCHS will be the only of its kind on the Lower and Outer Cape.

The treatment is available for those needing clinically intense, short term structured services.

Both individual and group support are offered through the program, which encourages the teaching of necessary skills and reaching self-set goals to aid in the recovery process.

Securing housing, pursuing education, and improving mental and physical health are just some of the many goals encouraged by the program.

SOAP is open to any needing its services through self-referral or the referral of a doctor or healthcare provider.

The program works in conjunction with OCHS’ behavioral health services in order to offer services such as individual and family counseling.

SOAP is meeting virtually for the time being on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Group and individual counseling occur over a four-to-eight-week time period depending on individual needs.

An office-based opioid treatment program and recovery coaching are also offered through OCHS to support recovery from substance use disorders.