New Barnstable County Public Health Director Chosen

February 13, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners have authorized the appointment of James Gardiner to be the director of the Department of Health and Environment.

Gardiner replaces Sean O’Brien, who retired last summer after nearly four decades of service.

The commissioners say Gardiner has an extensive background in public health, previously working as the public health director for the Town of Yarmouth and also for Worcester Health and Human Services. Gardiner has also been the executive director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

He is set to begin the new role in March.  

Gardiner emphasized the importance of expanding public health initiatives and strengthening collaboration across Barnstable County. He said, “Public health is not a passive endeavor. We need engagement with the community to educate and ensure access to essential services.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

