Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July

BARNSTABLE – Regional health officials recently announced the upcoming July 1, 2024 retirement of Sean O’Brien, Director of the Department of Health and Environment for Barnstable County, capping off a 38-year career dedicated to public health.

Beginning with his time as a Senior Environmental Specialist in 1987, O’Brien spearheaded programs such as the Cape Cod Rabies Task Force while growing partnerships with the United States Department of Agriculture, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine.

While serving in his current role over the past seven years, O’Brien helped to establish the County’s Regional Emergency Planning Committee, which he led from 2001 to 2020, and was at the forefront of regional efforts to combat COVID-19.