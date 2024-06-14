You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July

Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July

June 14, 2024

Barnstable County Commissioners Congratulating Sean O’Brien On His Upcoming Retirement

BARNSTABLE – Regional health officials recently announced the upcoming July 1, 2024 retirement of Sean O’Brien, Director of the Department of Health and Environment for Barnstable County, capping off a 38-year career dedicated to public health.

Beginning with his time as a Senior Environmental Specialist in 1987, O’Brien spearheaded programs such as the Cape Cod Rabies Task Force while growing partnerships with the United States Department of Agriculture, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine.

While serving in his current role over the past seven years, O’Brien helped to establish the County’s Regional Emergency Planning Committee, which he led from 2001 to 2020, and was at the forefront of regional efforts to combat COVID-19.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 