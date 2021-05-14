New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross will retire in the summer, but she said the organization will be in good hands.

Northcross will retire on June 30 after leading the chamber for 24 years and will be succeeded by Paul Niedzwiecki, former executive director of the Cape Cod Commission.

“I’ve known Paul a long time and I’ve been a great admirer of the innovative way that he thinks, his creative problem solving, and how well he understands cape cod and all of its nuances. It’s a very different place in Falmouth than it is in Provincetown, and every town in between has its own special, unique opportunities and challenges. Paul understands that.”

She said that the chamber will continue to have a strong voice in representing commerce on Cape Cod as well as on Beacon Hill and in Washington, D.C.

Efforts like replacement of the canal bridges, Northcross said, are examples of some of the hard work in policy-making the CEO of the Chamber is responsible for.

“Our board is very concerned that we not lose that influence, not lose that voice, and continue to have a seat at the table for all businesses on Cape Cod.”

As well as continued work towards replacing the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges, Niedzwiecki will continue efforts that the chamber started relating to COVID pandemic recovery.

Ensuring good water quality and wastewater infrastructure that will lead to more affordable housing so that the Cape region can maintain a solid workforce population is also a priority for the chamber, one that Niedzwiecki will also continue.

Adapting skills in the labor force as more businesses adopt new technology, as well as working towards a more diverse Blue Economy in the region are also among the plans on the chamber’s agenda.

Northcross said that she will be staying on Cape to help the community and work on some passion-projects, even in her retirement.

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity, and really grateful we were able to get some things done,” said Northcross.