New Chatham Weather Station Is On Hold

CHATHAM – The Chatham Airport Commission says action by the Department of Government Efficiency is impacting plans to replace the National Weather Service weather balloon facility that closed in 2021.

At a meeting earlier this month, commission chairman Huntley Harrison said the Upper Air Inflation Building is on “indeterminate hold” because NOAA can no-longer commit to finances for the 2026 fiscal year.

The previous station on Morris Island closed because of erosion. The Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge center was also located on the island, but has since moved to 791 Main Street in Chatham.

Due to a lack of staffing, NOAA has also suspended some weather balloon launches in Albany, New York and Gray, Maine.