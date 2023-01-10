New England Aquarium Praises Creation of Right Whale Day

BOSTON – Officials with the New England Aquarium have praised the decision to enact Right Whale Day in Massachusetts.

Former Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill prior to leaving office that made April 24 Right Whale Day in the Commonwealth. The measure is aimed at raising awareness and resources for the preservation of the endangered marine animals.

NOAA suggests that there are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales remaining.

The mammals, which can often be found in the waters off of the Cape and Islands, are vulnerable to entanglements in fishing gear and collisions with vessels.

Aquarium officials added that this declaration offers the chance to educate more residents about the dangers to the whales.