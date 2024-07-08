You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England Wind Developer Says It Has Reached Critical Milestone

July 8, 2024

HYANNIS – Avangrid says it has received full federal approval for construction and operation of its two renewable energy projects, New England Wind 1 and 2.

This follows a favorable record of decision that was issued by President Biden’s administration in April.

Avangrid is also a co-owner of Vineyard Wind, which joined the power grid in January. New England Wind 1 will border Vineyard Wind to the south, and the plans are for it to make landfall under the Craigville Beach parking lot after a host community agreement was executed with the Town of Barnstable.

Avangrid says it has also completed the state and local permitting process. Construction could start as soon as 2025.

New England Wind 1 and 2 are projected to energize nearly one-million homes and businesses. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

