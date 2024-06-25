NOAA Announces Final Incidental Take Regulations For New England Wind

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries has announced the final regulations to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the construction of the New England Wind project in offshore Massachusetts.

The developer, Avangrid Renewables, is being directed to minimize the adverse impact on the animals and their habitat.

NOAA expects a small number of North Atlantic right whales to experience short-term behavioral disturbance. However, no mortality or serious injury of any marine mammal species is anticipated.

Documents associated with this final action are available by clicking here.

New England Wind will be situated south of Martha’s Vineyard. Avangrid received federal approval earlier this year for 129 turbines, but the company says the field will be smaller with an expected output of nearly 2,000 megawatts, which could power up to one-million homes and businesses.