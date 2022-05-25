New Shark Center Opening in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be opening the doors of their new Shark Center in Provincetown to the public on Thursday, May 26.

Located along MacMillan Wharf, the new 3,100 square foot center boasts interactive exhibits, a look into local marine research, and more.

Plans to build the new center were announced last year. The Provincetown site is now the AWSC’s second Shark Center, alongside their original Chatham site.

The Provincetown Shark Center will be operating on Thursdays through Sundays through June 19.

It will be open seven days a week from June 23 through September 4, before revering back to a Thursday through Sunday schedule from September 8 through October 9. Hours of operation will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit the AWSC’s website by clicking here.