New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV).

The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities because of the town’s high cost of living making it difficult to attract and keep employees.

The second episode focuses on the obstacles in the way of creating more affordable housing in the town and includes a discussion featuring local housing leaders.

The installment aims to educate people about different kinds of housing and why a balance is needed so people of all income levels can afford to live in the town.

The third episode explores potential solutions to the crisis and takes a look at what other communities have done to try to solve similar problems.

It features insights from local affordable housing developers and Select Board member Onjale Scott Price.

Check the FCTV Channel 13 program schedule to find out when the segments will air.

The episodes will also be available on the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The series was produced by the Chamber in partnership with the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and FCTV.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter