New Shark Detection System Tested in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A shark warning system was recently tested in Wellfleet, with the hopes that it will someday help to keep residents safe from shark troubles.

The warning system was tested by the Cape Cod Ocean Community, an organization which aims to increase public safety where sharks are concerned.

Buoys launched that track the movement of tagged sharks were installed and would provide a warning to town officials should the sharks enter recreational waters.

Eventually, the organization hopes that not only tagged sharks but other sharks as well will be able to be detected by the warning system, and that the use of techniques like tagging will become more widespread.

“What we will do is work very hard with Wellfleet to really develop a very tight, well-understood operating procedure around this, and that could certainly be observed and repeated by others elsewhere. And we’re happy to share the technology with them,” explained Chair and Co-founder of Cape Cod Ocean Community Heather Doyle.

