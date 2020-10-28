You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New York Discourages Travel to Massachusetts

New York Discourages Travel to Massachusetts

October 28, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)-New York’s governor is now urging residents to avoid nonessential travel to neighboring Massachusetts, as the state adds California to its COVID-19 advisory.

Residents from states on New York’s quarantine list must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Only seven states including New York have reported an average of fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

New York is not adding its neighboring states to its official advisory list because Governor Andrew Cuomo says it’s too hard to enforce quarantine rules in the interconnected region.

By Marina Villeneuve, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 