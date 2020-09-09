You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands

September 9, 2020

BOSTON-The Cape and Islands, once again, did not have any additional deaths due to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Both Barnstable County and Dukes County saw an additional virus case reported, a part of 182 statewide. The DPH reported that four additional people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus across the Commonwealth.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital both continue to treat a single person each for the virus, as the DPH reported that the statewide hospitalization rate is at about 0.28%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

