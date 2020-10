BOSTON-No additional coronavirus deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday.

Barnstable County and Nantucket County both had four more positive virus cases confirmed, a part of 821 reported statewide.

As the statewide hospitality rate remained at 0.36%, the DPH reported that Falmouth Hospital continues to treat one individual for COVID-19.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.