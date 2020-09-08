You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No New Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape

No New Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape

September 8, 2020

BOSTON-Cape Cod has not seen any additional COVID-19 cases or deaths, according the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and their report released on Tuesday.

Nantucket County and Dukes County did both see one additional virus case each, which were a part of 168 reported statewide. The number of new cases per day in Massachusetts has declined in three consecutive days.

The Islands also did not have any additional coronavirus fatalities reported by the state.

According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to both treat one individual for COVID-19. The statewide hospitalization rate remains at about 0.27%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 