No New Virus Deaths in Area, Cape and Nantucket See New Cases

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported that Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional COVID-19 fatalities as of Thursday, although Barnstable County and Nantucket County saw upticks in new cases.

Cape Cod had four additional coronavirus cases reported while Nantucket County had seven. The latter is a relatively high daily increase, as there have been 53 total cases confirmed there to date. Dukes County did not have any additional cases reported.

363 new cases were confirmed by the DPH statewide, while a total of 20 more people in the Commonwealth were reported to have died due to COVID-19.

Falmouth Hospital continues to treat one individual for the virus, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.29%.

