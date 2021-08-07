Chatham Section of North Beach Reopens to Over Sand Vehicles

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has reopened its section of Nauset Beach to over sand vehicle access.

Self-escorting requirements are no longer in effect, although riders must have a valid 2021 permit for their vehicles.

Proper rules and regulations for Nauset Beach over sand vehicle travel must still be followed.

Part of the beach between trails 7 and 8 will remain closed for the time being, and the inlet area may be accessed by following the inner trail from the town line.

The changes went into effect on Thursday, August 5, after the portion of the beach had been closed for a while due to nesting piping plovers.

The piping plover is a species of beach-dwelling bird whose population status is threatened.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service says piping plovers are very sensitive to the presence of humans and vehicles in their territory.

They have been known to abandon their nests when there is too much disruption in an area, which was what prompted the concern for the effect over sand vehicles may have on the birds.

Nesting season for the plovers is now over, making it safe to ride in the area again.