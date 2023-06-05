You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nova Scotia Wildfires Continue to Create Air Quality Issues

June 5, 2023

HYANNIS – Parts of Massachusetts including Cape Cod have continued to be impacted by poor air quality due to the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

The large, uncontrolled fires have been producing significant smoke that has moved toward northeastern states and have caused elevated unhealthy fine particle readings to be registered on the Air Quality Index.

Sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are at the forefront of concern for local officials.

The American Lung Association is offering tips for people to avoid lung irritation and health complications due to the increased air pollution.

Those tips include staying indoors, protecting the air in your homes, keeping an eye on symptoms, taking precautions for children, and asking for help from local and national organizations like the American Lung Association.

For more information about wildfires and lung health visit their website.

